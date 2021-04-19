What Time Is Parth Samthaan's 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hu' Releasing?

Main Hero Boll Raha Hu is an upcoming action thriller series on ALT Balaji. It stars Parth Samthaan in the lead role as Nawab. Fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting to see him in a new avatar as a gangster. Know the timing of the arrival of the show.

Parth Samthaan's 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hu' release time

Parth Samthaan is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than two million followers. He updated his fans on Main Hero Boll Rahu release time. The series is slated to arrive today, April 19, 2021, on ALT Balaji. However, an exact time is not revealed. Now, Parth disclosed on his post that his show will arrive in few hours. The Main Hero Boll Rahu release time is expected to be around 6 PM.

Parth Samthaan shared a picture from the set of Main Hero Boll Rahu. He is standing near the camera’s chair and posing. The actor is wearing a floral shirt, showing off his 90’s style. Take a look at Parth Smarthaan’s latest post below.

Main Hero Boll Raha Hu also features Patralekhaa, Arslan Goni, Meenal Sahu, Tarun Chaturvedi, Upen Chauhan, Danish Husain, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Rohan Verma, Ganesh Yadav, and others. It is the story of a rising gangster, Nawab, who under the guidance of his mentor, Lala, turns into the king of the underworld from a small-town local video maker. But his love for the woman, Laila changes the dynamics of his relationship with Lala. So, what does Laila do? Does she create a stir between Lala and Nawab? What happens to them? Everything will unfold in the web series. Taking place in the 90’s Mumbai, the crime thriller show is filled with entertaining one-liners. Check out Main Hero Boll Raha Hu trailer below.

Parth Samathaan’s Main Hero Boll Raha Hu marks his third venture in web series and second with ALT Balaji. He was first seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 on Voot playing Manik Malhotra. The actor was also a part of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli, Pooja Banerjee, Palak Jain, and others.

Promo Image Source: ALTBalaji YouTube