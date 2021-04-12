When Anu Malik Slapped Himself After Listening To Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol Audition

Neha Kakkar is one of the most well-known Indian musicians in today's day and age, courtesy of her songs that have led to the creation of a fanbase comprising of millions and the musical numbers that she has crooned for various iconic Bollywood productions. But, there was a time when Neha Kakkar's performance at Indian Idol Auditions back in 2006 left the judge of the Anu Malik, in a state of dismay and borderline anguish. The same can be evidenced by the fact that Anu Malik, who can be seen gracing the seat of a judge, slapping himself in the throwback video while saying derogatory words to Kakkar, who was then close to 18 years old.

When an unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself post Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol Auditions:

As one can see in the video above, shortly after Neha Kakkar completed her rendition of a popular Bollywood song Aisa Lagta Hai from Refugee, a shocked Anu Malik can be heard saying, "Neha Kakkar? Teri Aawaaz Sunkar Lagta Hai Ki Main Apne Mu Pe Maaru Thappad". This statement roughly translates to, "Neha Kakkar! After hearing your voice, I feel like I should give myself a thappad (Slap)". It is evident that the sentiment is shared by Malik's co-judges, Farah Khan Kunder and Sonu Nigam, since they can be seen carrying a similar expression on their faces.

The following few episodes would see her eventually making it to the list of contestants and sing alongside them. However, her tenure would prove to be a short-lived one as she would become one of the first few constants to bid adieu to show. Kakkar would take to playback singing and establish her footing in the years to come and earn the tag of a musical hitmaker. Coming back to 2021, Neha Kakkar is now a part of the very same panel of judges and has been occasionally seen mentoring and advising aspiring musicians and the contestants on the show.

As far as Neha Kakkar's current commitments are concerned, she is currently holding onto the status of one of India's highest-paid musicians, who has musical numbers like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaaka Chashmah, and many others under her belt. As far as her personal life is concerned, the musician, who enjoys a following of over 55 million people on Instagram, recently tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh. In order to congratulate her on the same, her fellow entertainment industry mate and veteran star Neetu Kapoor gave her a little gift as a form of "Shagun", during her most recent appearance on the eponymous singing reality show.

