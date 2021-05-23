When Anusha Dandekar Penned An Interesting Poem On Masks And Being Kind To Each Other

While the world had been adapting to get used to the face masks as safety armor from the fatal COVID-19 virus, Anusha Dandekar came up with some interesting thoughts of her own on the mask. Last year in June, the Indian-Australian MTV VJ has penned an elaborate note to express her feelings on wearing masks and thoughts on being kind to each other in lockdown. Better Than Your Ex singer had shared a photo of her outdoors on the road, in which she was seen clad in a casual avatar wearing a denim shorts white tee along with white slippers. Check out her thoughtful poem on wearing masks and treating each other well in the lockdown-

When Anusha Dandekar expressed her feelings on masks

Anusha Dandekar had penned a poem on how the masks helped more to disguise our faces even though they were used only for our safety. Her Instagram caption read, "The world seems a little hazy. Honestly, everyone seems a little crazy. Masks feel more like they help to disguise our face. Even though they are only to keep us safe. Wasn’t this strange time. To teach us how to be more kind?. Instead, it seems like it’s doing the opposite. Pulling each other down, just for the hell of it...So much time we have on our hands. We could use it to make each other understand... Displacing your anger, not hearing the full story is only going to get you a fake type of glory. Please don’t let them take you away for the show and tell of it. Listen to your heart and I promise you will make sense of all of it". She ended the poem with "Love Anusha" and a postscript that said "Just something I wrote as I was thinking of a caption... It’s about the time we are living in and how much hatred and negative energy people are spreading these days".

A month before that, Anusha Dandekar had shared on Instagram about reusable protective masks designed by her and she also explained how the proceeds of these masks went toward the betterment of the condition of sex workers. In the pictures shared by her, the City of Gold actor was seen donning handmade protective masks with the lines "Love your self" inscribed on them. She wrote in the caption "I designed the outside of the mask from my heart because I can’t draw to save my life but I DID to save others!" adding the details about the features of the mask and how its entire money went to rescue sex slave workers to help them rebuild their lives.

