When Asha Negi Absolutely Owned The Dance Floor Grooving To Dhanush's 'Rowdy Baby'; Watch

Asha Negi in her throwback post was seen grooving to the tunes of the famous song Rowdy Baby. The song was taken from the film Maari 2 and featured Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, from the film. Asha Negi in her cover for the song had performed a duet with dancer Vaibhav Ghuge, and the pair had managed to deliver a spectacular routine. A number of significant steps from the original song were used along with a few nuances of the duo’s own creation. Asha Negi had posted the video on her social media handle in January and fans had found it absolutely fascinating. They had commented on the post praising her for her stunning moves and had also expressed how amazed they were by the chemistry between the duo.

When Asha owned the dance floor by grooving to 'Rowdy Baby'

Asha Negi had shared the short video and captioned it mentioning that the song made her perform the entire routine. She had then gone on to compliment Vaibhav, the dancer who assisted her in the dance routine. Further on, she had also remarked that no one could have done a better job other than Vaibhav. She had also given credit to a few other people and had thanked them for their support. The video shared by the actor began with the signature moves with the dancer and Asha Negi delivering jovial and fun-filled expressions.

As the duo proceeded further with the routine, their energy invested in their steps was evident and thus one could totally enjoy the high octane song. The song mixed with the amazing performances from Asha Negi had made the video an enjoyable watch. The signature steps from the original Rowdy Baby were also used which added a nice touch to the routine created by Asha Negi and the dancer. Fans were also completely amazed by the performance and had gone to praise Asha Negi for her routine. People specifically commented that they had been living the routine. Some fans even called it perfect and better than the original. A number of fans had also left heart emoji expressing their love for the amazing video shared by the actor.

