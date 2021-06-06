When Asha Negi Opened About Her Love Life And Said She 'wants To Give Herself Some Time'

Asha Negi was in a relationship with Rithvik Dhanjani for more than seven years and the couple parted ways in 2020. In an earlier interview, Asha was asked about the future of her love life and the actor revealed that "she is not ready and wants to give herself some time."

Asha Negi opens about giving love another chance

Asha Negi was most recently seen in the film Ludo and ahead of the film's release, the actor appeared in interaction with Spotboye. During the interview, she was asked, “What about your love life? Are you ready to fall in love again?” In response, Asha laughed and said, “Love life, what is this question?” She further added that she thinks she is not ready, also thinks that she owes it to herself and wants to give herself some time before anything comes her way.

About Asha Negi's past relationship

In a 2020 interview with Pinkvilla, Asha opened up about her breakup and revealed that people and relationships fall apart but the main thing in life is that one has love and compassion for the person which never dies. Without revealing details of what led to her break-up with Rithvik, Asha said that she didn’t want to talk much about her personal life. She further told the publication that she doesn't have any hard feelings for him and wants him to be successful in life. She added, "I have only love for Rithvik in my heart."

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and spend a lot of time as friends before they began dating in 2013. A few months later, their relationship became public and the duo participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6. They also emerged as the winners of the show.

A look at Asha Negi's shows and more

Asha Negi is best known for playing the role of Purvi Deshmukh in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. She made her digital debut with Balaji Telefilms' production Baarish in 2019 and was later seen in the second season of the crime thriller web series Abhay. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Ludo in 2020.

