When Asha Negi Recalled A Hilarious Misunderstanding During Her First Audition In Mumbai

Asha Negi rose to fame for her role of 'Purvi Deskhmukh' opposite Ritvik Dhanjani in the famous Zee TV soap opera Pavitra Rishta. During the success of the TV show, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 along with her ex-boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani and emerged as winners. In one of her interviews in the past, the Ludo actor revealed all her "firsts", like her first crush, first audition, first paycheck, and such things. Know what was Asha Negi's first audition during her initial days in Mumbai-

Asha Negi's first audition in Mumbai

In an interview with India Forums in October 2020, Asha Negi shared a hilarious anecdote from her first audition. Negi said her first audition was for a Pizza Hut commercial during her initial days in Mumbai. She said she went for an audition with her friend and came to know that she was shortlisted later. However, it being her first audition, she did not know the difference between getting "selected" and "shortlisted" and she assumed she had already bagged the role in the commercial. She later found out she was not selected but only shortlisted. She said she found that always memorable. When asked about her first rejection in the interview, she said it was the same commercial.

When asked about her first acting gig Asha Negi revealed it was in the Star Plus's serial Sapnon Se Bahre Naina. Negi had appeared in the cameo appearance of Madhura for 10 episodes in the serial in 2010. When asked about her first paycheck, she said she used to work in a call center in Dehradun when she was saving money for coming to Mumbai. She said her salary was Rs. 4000 but because of few leaves, she got a salary between Rs. 2500 to Rs. 3000.

A look at Asha Negi's TV shows

For her role in Pavitra Rishta, Asha Negi won several accolades including Gold Award for Steller Performer of the Year, Fresh Face Female at Indian Telly Awards, and Popular Favorite Jodi at Zee Rishtey Awards with Rithvik. In 2014, she entered the Zee TV show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan as Kalpana Raghav Singhania opposite Ashish Cahudhary. She reprised her role of 'Purvi' for guest appearances in several popular shows like Punar Vivah, Qubool Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, and many more. Negi made her film debut with the 2020 film Ludo.

IMAGE: ASHA NEGI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.