When Asha Negi Revealed Most Addictive Game She Has Played On Her Phone

Indian Television actress Asha Negi rose to fame with her role of Purvi Deshmukh opposite ex-beau Rithvik Dhanjani in the famous Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta. She has since then done some amazing work in TV shows, web series and films as well. Asha Negi's TV shows include Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Shubh Vivah, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and more. The actress made her film debut in the 2020 film LUDO.

What's inside Asha Negi's phone?

Asha Negi has featured in many YouTube videos and other interviews. In a popular segment during her interaction with Pinkvilla, she played the "What's On My Phone?" game. The actress opened up about all the fun secrets hidden in her phone. She was seen talking about her "most played game", "least used app", "the song she listens on loop" and more in this segment.

Is Asha Negi a game addict?

Actress Asha Negi seems to enjoy playing a good game on her phone. When asked about the most played game on her phone Asha mentioned the home decorative adventure game, 'Matchington Mansion'. Sharing her excitement she said, "I used to play this game Matchington a lot. It was similar to Candy Crush and then you make your own castle and buy things". The actress also mentioned another game she's addicted to, a fashion dress-up game called 'Covet'. She said, "There is this game called Covet. It's about fashion dressing up people". Then Asha giggled and said how she played it for a few days but has stopped playing it now.

Most and least used apps on Asha's phone

Asha Negi's Instagram is proof enough as to why it would be one of her most-used apps. The actress also claimed to be a frequent user of food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy. While talking about her least used app, Asha mentioned the Repost app and said, "The Repost app because I hardly repost stuff".

An artist Asha suggests people to check out

Asha Negi loves her music and when asked about which song is she currently listening to on loop, Asha mentioned a YouTuber called Sick Kick and said, "There's a guy called Sick Kick. He does things like mashups and he is too good". She also asked everyone to check out this artist on YouTube. "You guys should watch it on YouTube. Sick Kick is the guy!" added an enthusiastic Asha.

