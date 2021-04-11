When Asha Negi Revealed Names Of Three People She Wants To Carry In Her Bag

Back in 2019, popular TV actor Asha Negi was asked in an interview about the three people she could carry in her bag. The actor was quick to name her then-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. Meanwhile, for the second and third person, she named her friend Karan Wahi and the former's manager Sudeepan.

A peek into Asha Negi's bag

In the "What's in My Bag" segment for Pinkvilla, Negi had answered many questions related to her bag. Among other questions, the actor was asked with whom would she like to swap her bag, whose bag she would steal, and three things that she absolutely cannot do without in her bag. At the start of the video, she was seen flaunting her black sling bag (the one featured in the below post of the actor).

At first, the Pavitra Rishta actor took out her mobile phone while saying that she carries an extra scrunchie with her. Along with a few tissue papers and hand cream. Later, the actor revealed that she also carries a diary and a pen. On a related note, she mentioned that whenever she wants to get over a thought, she jots it down in the diary. Later, brought out a lip-tint from her bag and appreciated the product for often giving her a natural no-makeup look.

The Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan actor also shared that if given a chance, she could swap her bag with Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Explaining the same, Asha told that she thinks Sonam Kapoor might have the most fashionable things in her bag. On the other hand, Asha further added that, if given a chance, she could steal Blake Lively's bag. Concluding the video, Asha stated three things that she cannot do without, which includes her house-keys, phone and a lip-tint.

On the professional front, Asha was last seen in Netflix's Ludo. The actor has not shared the details of any of her upcoming works. In 2020, she was also seen in a couple of web series, including Hungama Play's Love Ka Panga and ZEE5's Abhay.

Promo Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram