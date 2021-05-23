When Asha Negi Revealed That She Would Miss Out On Parties But Not On Movie Premieres

Whenever the actors are not busy shooting, they love to enjoy their time watching movies or experimenting with their craft of acting. And it goes without saying that the actors themselves are complete movie buffs. Similarly, Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi and her love for movies are not hidden. Recently, we got our hands on an old video snippet where Asha talked about her excitement and love for attending movie premieres.

Asha Negi Shares Her Love For Movie Premieres

In 2017, Asha Negi and her industry colleagues were spotted at the special screening of Thor Ragnarok. Before the movie screening, the actors interacted with media persons, talking about their experiences at movie premieres. Asha had said, “Movie premieres are something we definitely don’t want to miss out on. At times, we might not attend parties but movie screenings are a must.” The actor also added how being a film student adds more to her love for movies.

She was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Ritwik Dhanjani. Also present at the screening were Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat. The actors had a fun-filled conversation with the media, talking about their favourite superheroes.

Asha Negi’s Heartwarming Message

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Asha Negi is uplifting everyone’s spirit by sharing inspiring messages with her fans. Recently, the actor shared a heartwarming note, urging all not to lose hope. She highlighted, “Life is all about to struggle, to float, to rejoice, to feel, to let go, and to be hopeful again.”

Asha Negi's Instagram has become an arena of hope for the fans. From spreading awareness to sharing uplifting messages, the actor is doing her bit in these tough times. Also, she dropped some truth bombs via one of her latest posts as she appealed to celebs to avoid “overacting” while putting up their vaccination videos.

From TV To Big Screens

After appearing in a couple of TV shows, Asha rose to fame with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. She also participated in Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Asha Negi's TV shows also include Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Shubh Vivah, and a few others. And after continuing with her prolific TV venture, the actor made her film debut with Anurag Basu’s 2020 film Ludo.

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.