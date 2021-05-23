When Asha Negi Revealed The Hottest Photo She Clicked Of Herself From Her Phone

Indian Television actor, Asha Negi, who rose to fame with her performance as Purvi Deshmukh in Zee Tv's daily soap, Pavitra Rishta, has been featured in many other TV shows, web series, and films. Other popular Asha Negi's shows include Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Shubh Vivah, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and others. The actor made her Bollywood debut with 2020's LUDO. She has made a number of appearances on talk shows and YouTube fun panels by several media outlets for her fans and followers. Back in the year 2019, Asha appeared on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel for their What's on my phone? section. The actor showed her fans and followers all the fun stuff she carried on her phone. Asha was asked several other questions about her cell phone, such as 'favourite throwback picture', 'most dialled person on your phone list', 'last three tabs on your phone', and others.

What is inside Asha Negi's phone?

In the popular segment, Asha played the What's on my phone? game. The actor opened up about all the fun secrets hidden on her cell phone. The actor was asked which was her 'hottest photo she has ever taken', to which Asha was quick to show a picture she took while she was in London. She loved the picture because she was all sun-kissed wearing a black blazer and bralette. She talked about her 'most played game', 'least used app', 'the song she listens on loop' and more. About the least used app, she responded it was the Repost app, while most played game she mentioned Matchington Mansion. Asha said that she loves music and she also mentioned a YouTuber, Sick Kick. She informed her fans that the YouTuber makes mashups and stated, "he is too good".

Pic courtesy the video.

The actor was also asked how many pictures she has on her phone, to which Asha answered 18,279 pictures and giggled. Asha also shared her three famous people on her contact list. She replied, "Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, and Ravi Dubey. The Pavitra Rishta actor revealed the last thing she googled on her phone. She said, "I wanted to know what is herb rosemary called in Hindi".

IMAGE: ASHA NEGI'S INSTAGRAM

