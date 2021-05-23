When Asha Negi Revealed The One Song Which She Plays On Loop, Apps On Her Phone & More

Television actor Asha Negi had previously revealed a few details about what’s on her phone in an interview with Pinkvilla. The actor revealed that she had been hooked to a musical artist named Sickick, who creates mashups of different international artists. She recommended it to her fans and also spoke highly of his work on the video streaming platform, YouTube. Asha Negi also revealed that she has lately been busy on a dress-up game application, which she downloaded a few days back.

Asha Negi opens up on her favourite song

Asha Negi is a celebrated actor who has worked in a variety of television serials and we-series, most of which have been a major hit amongst the fans. In a media interaction in 2019, the actor was asked about the song that she has been listening to, on loop, at that time. The actor revealed that she has been following a YouTube music creator named Sickick, who makes mashups on his channel. She also added that his videos based on the music by artists like 50 Cent and Sean Paul, is her personal favourite. Asha Negi also stated at the end that everyone should check Sickick channel for a memorable experience.

Asha Negi is also heard speaking about the other things that can be found on her phone. The actor revealed in the interaction that the ‘repost’ application is one of the least used items on her phone. She added that she does not repost anything on social media which is why it hasn’t been used much, so far. The actor also added that e-commerce applications are amongst the frequently used apps alongside social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Asha Negi was also asked about the famous people in her contact list, who can also be found in the frequently dialled numbers. She named Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, and Rithvik Dhanjani, who was also romantically involved with the actor for a long time. The couple dated for over seven years before breaking up amidst the pandemic in the year 2020. They have also worked together in the popular television drama, Pavitra Rishta, which was a major hit amongst the audience.

