When Asha Negi's 'vibe' Synced With An Adorable Video Of A Toddler Grooving; Watch

Actor Asha Negi aptly knows how to keep fans entertained with her quirky social media posts. From vacations to memes, she never fails to give fans a good laugh. Previously, she gave a sneak peek of what Asha Negi’s ‘vibe’ looks like with an endearing video.

Asha Negi’s vibe

In the clip shared by the actor, a toddler can be seen grooving smoothly to the music played in the background. With eyes shut close, the little child uses her tiny fingers to make adorable moves. The video features her enjoying tremendously and Asha happens to find her own vibe in it. While sharing the video, the actor described it as,

Made my morning:) this video is a vibe!

Fans react:

Watching her groove did not only make the actor’s day, but even fans seem to have loved it. After the post was shared on her feed, the comment section was flooded with adorable praises for the toddler. While some found her ‘cute’ and ‘sweet’, others wanted to know more about the soothing music played in the background. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to Asha Negi’s video online:

In other news, Asha Negi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Ludo. Helmed by Anurag Basu, this anthology dark comedy crime flick stars an ensemble cast including Abhishekh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and many more. The plot of the story chronicles the life of four people who live in a metro city. The movie showcased how their lives are interlinked with each other. Ludo is all set to premiere on Netflix during Diwali 2020 on November 12.

About Asha Negi’s career

The actor began her career with the TV show Sapno Se Bhare Naina. However, she rose to fame with her stint in the romantic-drama daily soap Pavitra Rishta. Post this, she was seen in several shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and more. She made her debut in the digital world with the web series Baarish. Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ludo.

