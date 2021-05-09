When Asim Riaz Revealed The 'one Thing' That Makes Himanshi Khurana The Ultimate Crush

Main Tera Hero actor Asim Riaz made several headlines after packing on serious PDA with Sadda Haq actress Himanshi Khurana in a reality show airing on Colors TV. The duo found fame after many fans started shipping the two together and enjoyed their romantic chemistry in the reality show. In a recent interview, Asim Riaz revealed the 'one thing' that his rumoured GF has that will make her the 'ultimate crush'.

Asim Riaz on Himanshi Khurana

The 27-year-old model and actor sat down for an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama where he was asked questions related to his personal and professional life. At the end of the interview, the host played a rapid-fire round with the young model where he asked Asim to revealed the 'one thing' that will make every boy fall in love with Himanshi Khurana. Asim answered the question by simply saying 'her presence'.

More on Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana relationship

The duo gained popularity after their romance in the reality show was enjoyed by the audiences. Their fans affectionately titled them as Asimanshi- their ship name. A real treat to the fans was when, in the reality show, Asim went down on his knees and popped the question to which Himanshi said no. After learning about fans' disappointment, Himanshi cleared the air saying that she needed to spend more time with the young actor to be sure about their relationship.

However, the couple did not stop flaunting their relationship even after the show came to an end. The duo appeared in many music videos together and treated their fans with their intense romance and chemistry in the videos. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's latest music video is 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' where the couple played out an intense romantic story.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's latest relationship update

After the reality TV show ended, the couple dated for over a year and shared several pictures and photos on each other's social media. However, rumours about their breakups started circulating after fans noticed some pictures missing from the couple's social media. Screenshots of the duo unfollowing each other fueled the breakup rumours. The split rumours were smashed after paparazzi spotted Asim Riaz picking up Himanshi Khurana from the airport.

