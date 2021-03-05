When Did Gauahar Khan Marry Zaid Darbar? What Was Their Wedding Date?

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar last year. The model and Bollywood actor documented her wedding to Zaid on Instagram, and it received immense love from their fans. So here are some interesting details about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding.

When did Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get married?

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020. Gauahar shared all wedding and pre-wedding festivities on social media. Moreover, her and Zaid’s wedding was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and TV industry.

Gauahar Khan’s wedding festivities began with the couple sharing pictures from their wedding shoot and then a note by the couple seeking blessings from everybody. Since the pandemic was still in effect with several restrictions in place, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Along with the note, Gauahar Khan’s wedding date was also revealed. Take a look at Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding shoot here.

The pre-wedding festivities began with a Chiksa ceremony. Chiksa is similar to a haldi ceremony and is performed to ward off any negativity around the couple. For this Chiksa ceremony, the couple chose matching yellow outfits. Gauahar sported yellow choli and multi-coloured ghagra. While Zaid Darbar sported a yellow kurta. Take a look at these pictures from their Chiksa ceremony below.

Gauahar then shared a picture from her Mehendi ceremony and chose to wear a yellow-orange lehenga. Soon, the Bollywood actor shared pictures from their wedding. For their wedding, the couple chose to match again in their off-white outfits. Take a look at both of these pictures from Gauahar Khan's wedding below.

Next up, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding reception. For this post-wedding ceremony, Gauahar Khan chose a maroon and golden lehenga and Zaid Darbar chose a black sherwani. According to Hindustan Times’ report, Gauahar Khan’s wedding reception was attended by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Gautam Rode, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actor Hussain Kuwajerwala.

