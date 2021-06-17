When Dilip Joshi Reacted To Rumours About Owning A Lavish Bungalow With Swimming Pool

Actor Dilip Joshi is famous for his role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has been a part of the show since 2008 that made him a household name. The actor enjoys a massive fan following for the portrayal of his fan-favourite character. With such popularity, he ended up becoming the highest-paid TV actor. Earlier, there were several rumours about him owning a lavish bungalow with a pool. In one of the interviews, he cleared the air about such rumours. Read further to know more.

Dilip Joshi's Bungalow rumours

According to Techtofacts, Dilip Joshi's net worth is around Rs 40 crore. The publication reported that Dilip Joshi's income per episode is around Rs 1.5 lakhs, making him the highest-paid actor. With such income, fans assumed that he owns a lavish bungalow and the rumour was started in the year 2018. In one of the interviews with Nation Next, he cleared the air about the rumour and revealed that they are fake and that because of such media reports even his friends started to believe it. He added that his friends even asked him to show the bungalow. To which he replied that he also wants to see it if it exists. He also said that he wants to invest in such real estate, but doesn't own anything that the rumours claim.

More about Dilip Joshi's latest news

Dilip Joshi is completely opposite to what his on-screen character is. He likes to maintain a private life and it was only last year in July that he joined the social media platform Instagram. On May 26, Dilip Joshi turned 53 and his latest post includes him holding a piece of cake and smiling. In the caption, he thanked all of his fans who wished him on his birthday. He also offered cake to them and asked them to stay strong during a difficult situation.

He wrote, "May God give us the strength to emerge out of these dark times soon and make us all receive the love that we all need and deserve. Stay strong everyone, and thanks again!". Have a look at his post.

