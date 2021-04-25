When Dipika Kakar Revealed How She Became A Cabin Crew Despite Facing Obstacles

Television actor Dipika Kakar is known for her work in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Dipika in one of her vlogs on Youtube talked about her old memories. Dipika revealed that she was part of a cabin crew in spite of getting rejected for the first time in the interview.

On August 19, 2020, Dipika Kakar shared a vlog on her Youtube channel in which she talked about her life as a cabin crew member. In the video, Dipika speaks in Hindi and says that since she was in the 5th or 6th grade, "I remember telling my sister that when I grow up, I will become a flight attendant. When I took my first flight, I saw everyone in uniform and was very inspired by that." She further said that her parents used to tell her to give more attention to learning languages like English and Hindi because it will help her in surviving everywhere.

Furthermore, she said that she dislikes "people that say they don’t know Hindi. I became a cabin crew member without any training and requested everyone not to waste their money on training institutes because they don’t guarantee job assurance and just guide you. I was rejected on my first interview because of my uneven tooth but it didn’t bother me much as I feel that it is a part of my identity and I did not want to remove it."

Later on, she described her training days as a cabin crew member where there are instruction manuals that help in learning about the safety procedures of the flight in a detailed manner. She even added that the crew also teaches for a crash landing in a mock aircraft. Dipika further said that her training went on for 3.5 months and how on some days her work used to be very tiring. She added that it is a very difficult job to keep every passenger safe and sound.

Dipika Kakar is known for working in several shows like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also participated as a contestant in shows Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Entertainment Ki Raat, and Box Cricket League. She was also a part of the film called Paltan in 2018.

