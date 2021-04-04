When Dipika Kakar Shared DIY Tips For Rice Facial With Homemade Rice Face Pack

Dipika Kakar has her own fun way to present a variety of things on her Youtube channel, Dipika Ki Duniya. On Dipika Kakar’s Youtube channel, one can easily find interesting things such as food recipes, glimpses of her quality time with her husband Shoaib and a lot more. She had once dropped in a video for her fans about a quirky DIY idea to make a face pack at home with rice. Take a look at how Dipika Kakar had taught her fans to make her homemade rice facial and face pack.

Dipika Kakar’s DIY facial regime

In the video, Dipika Kakar had talked about the pandemic situation and how it was difficult for women to visit beauty parlours often, explaining that her beauty regime could be helpful. She had first showcased the ingredients of the scrub that included sugar, honey, coconut oil, coffee powder and tea tree oil. She had then asked her fans to crush the sugar and mix all the ingredients together. Dipika Kakar had also shared some benefits of the ingredients and had even suggested alternate ingredients if some did not suit their skin. She then went on to wash her face with soap and had begun the tutorial by using the scrub she had made. She had simultaneously also explained how to scrub one's face in the correct manner.

Dipika Kakar had then shown how to make a face mask with a bowl of overly boiled rice, explaining that even the rice water in which rice was boiled needed to be preserved for the face mask. Further, she had added that some milk and honey to the boiled rice, along with the exact quantity of all the ingredients. She had then given a visual depiction of how to apply the mask to the face. She had then asked her fans to keep it for a while and rinse it with rice water to get the best results. In the end, she had added that to get the final glow, one had to apply a serum on their face gently. She had then demonstrated the same in the video and had even stated that people with oily skin could use the serum that she used on a daily basis.

Image Source- Dipika Kakar's Instagram