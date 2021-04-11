When Dipika Kakar Shared Tips On How To Conduct Photo Shoots At Home Amid Lockdown

Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar has her own YouTube channel and shares updates regarding her life on the channel. She shares the recipes of some of her favourite dishes and also shares random videos about her day. Dipika had shared a video of how she conducted a photoshoot at home, while she was in quarantine, in September last year. Here are some amazing tips to conduct a photo shoot at home, on Dipika Kakar's YouTube video.

Dipika Kakar's tips for a photo shoot at home

Choosing your outfit

While sharing some of her tips for a photoshoot, Dipika stated that as an influencer, it is important to present an outfit in a beautiful way. Thus choosing the outfit and presenting it in a nice way are the two most important things one must remember. For her photoshoot, Dipika went for a purple and white sharara with a plain purple dupatta.

Pick the right accessories to go with your outfit

The next important thing to do after picking an outfit is choosing your accessories. Dipika shared that choosing accessories is an important part because it enhances an outfit, making it look complete. For her outfit, Dipika chose large dangling oxidised earrings and a pair of colourful bangles.

Apply light makeup

The amount of makeup you choose to put on your face depends on your outfit. Dipika choose a light coloured outfit and went for a light makeup look because she heavily accessorised her outfit. She shared that even when one conducts a photo shoot at home, applying makeup is important.

Choose to click a picture in daylight

With the right lights and editing, a picture definitely looks great. However, if taken during daylight, a picture looks more appealing and attractive. Thus, choosing to take a picture in daylight is very important. Dipika Kakar too chose to take a picture in the evening, in soft daylight.

Pick a contrasting background to your outfit

The next and the most important thing to keep in mind during a photo shoot at home is to choose the right background for a shoot. Dipika shared that picking a background that contrasts your outfit will make your picture even better. For her photoshoot, she picked a beige wall and posed for pictures against it. She shared another interesting tip for people and said that if one chooses to do a photo shoot, they must not think about by-passers watching them and instead focus on their work.

