When Dipika Kakar Showed Off Her Bargaining Skills On The Streets Of Mumbai

Dipika Kakar is quite popular on social media, having 2.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.71 million on YouTube. Her YouTube channel, 'Dipika ki Duniya', is filled with quite fun and entertaining videos. In one of Dipika Kakar's videos that was posted a few months ago, she can be seen showing off her bargaining skills while shopping on the streets of Mumbai. Take a look at her day out shopping and bargaining -

Dipika Kakar shows off her bargaining skills

Dipika Kakar has a large following on social media as most of the videos that the actress shares cross over 1 million views. In the videos, Dipika shares her recipes, makeup tricks, her shopping routine and various other lifestyle-related things. In a video titled Bargaining wile street shopping that was uploaded in October 2020, Dipika can be seen shopping on the streets of Lokhandwala in Mumbai. The actress hit the streets of Mumbai with her friend Saba to shop for her upcoming vacation and was seen bargaining with quite a few vendors as she shopped. In the video, Dipika also showed her favourite shop to eat and the places that she buys her clothes from. This particular video has over 2.2 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the video below -

Dipika Kakar shares a photo from her music video with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples on Indian television. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share photos of her with her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim from their latest music video. The couple has also shared the screen before in Sasural Simar Ka where they both played each other's love interest and met each other for the first time. The duo was also seen on Nach Baliye 8 and also won the show. The couple was most recently seen in Mamta Sharma's music video Yaar Dua. The music video of the song has crossed over 12 million views on Youtube. While sharing the photo on Instagram, Dipika Kakar wrote "Mera Yaar!, Meri Dua!, Mera Ishq!!!!" which translates to My man, My prayer, My love.