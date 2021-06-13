When Dipika Kakar Took To Her Vlog To Showcase Recipes Shared By Her Fans

Dipika Kakar frequently posts interesting videos for all her fans on her Youtube channel where she shares detailed procedures of how to make certain dishes at home and also shares DIY tips for hair, skincare routines, etc. She once made an announcement about how all her fans could get a chance to have their own recipes to be showcased on her Vlog.

Dipika Kakar’s Big announcement through her Youtube channel

In one of Dipika Kakar’s videos, she first greeted all her fans and apologised for not being able to shoot her Vlog in a while as she was quite busy. She then stated how she had a simple yet amazing recipe in mind that she was planning to share with her fans and revealed how she would be making ‘kheer puri’. Dipika Kakar then talked about how it was simple to make and mentioned how badly she was craving for it. She then began instructing all her fans on how to begin the recipe and asked them to keep the milk on the boil for few hours and add certain ingredients to it.

As she provided further instructions for the recipe, she stated how they usually cook something sweet when their is a good news. She then revealed that she had one big announcement to make that would surely leave all her fans excited. She then completed cooking her dish and while eating it, she first thanked all her fans who sent so much love on this platform and added how it becomes difficult to acknowledge each and everyone and make them feel special. She then added how she was trying to make an attempt to do the same and revealed that she will soon be sharing her fans’ recipes on her channel and will also be cooking the same on camera.

Further in the video, Dipika Kakar announced how every Sunday, she will be cooking the dishes based on her fans’ recipes. She also mentioned how she will be selecting some interesting and unique recipes and will also be revealing the names of the fans on her channel who sent her those recipes. In the end, she provided all the details on how her fans could send her their recipes and added how she will also be sharing her own feedback on the recipes received.

IMAGE: DIPIKA KAKAR'S INSTAGRAM

