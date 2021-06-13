When Dipika Kakar Went On A Shopping Spree With Husband Shoaib Ibrahim At Chapora Fort

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim starred in the serial Sasural Simar Ka and were famous for their onscreen chemistry as Simar and Prem respectively. The actors began dating during the show and tied the knot in February 2018. Dipika started her YouTube channel 'Dipika Ki Duniya' wherein she shares their adventures as a couple, their family occasions, travel diaries, and many more. In one of Dipika Kakar's videos from the past, she was seen going on a shopping spree at a tourist location along with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

When Dipika Kakar went on a shopping spree with husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar shared her travel diaries from Chapora Fort in Goa along with Shoaib during November 2020. Dipika began the video showing travelling from their Hotel Room to the Fort. She went to a local vendor on the fort who was selling jewellery like bracelets, necklaces, anklets, and many more. She told the vendor that she will take one of the anklets and then went on to buy a bracelet. Dipika asked Shoaib if it is a good one and he says it is nice. However, Dipika pointed out he had said the same thing in one of the previous videos and joked he does not really understand it, so he says "Yes, it's nice" just to be safe and agreed with her.

Dipika then picked up another bracelet and said she liked the one with elastic since her wrist is thin and it fits perfectly. The vendor then tells her rhat she identified her as she was from Sasarual Simar Ka and Dipika joked that they can identify her even with the mask on. After taking a few necklaces, Dipika complained Shoaib has disappeared somewhere with his team to do some photoshoot and then he will blame her for being late for a booking.

Shoiab arrives after 15 minutes and Dipika tells him about everything she bought. He asks her if she took the Payal and the subtext in the video said that he loved to see her in a Payal and she loved him for that. Dipika bought a Payal of Shoaib's choice and they go to a place with the backdrop of a beautiful sunset and Chapora fort. Shoaib makes her sit at a place and he tied the Payal around her ankle. Dipika narrates in the background that every now and then he does such romantic things for her that she starts to fall in love with him even more.

IMAGE: SHOAIB IBRAHIM'S INSTAGRAM

