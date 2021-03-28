When Dipika Kakar's Teenage Secrets Were Revealed By Her Close Friend On Dipika Ki Duniya

Dipika Kakar treated fans with a trip down memory lane as she visited one of her closest and oldest friends. The actor mentioned in a throwback video that she had been friendly with the individual since her childhood days and thus she seemed to know a lot about her. Dipika Kakar had also added that while they weren’t in the same school growing up, most of their teenage years had been together. Thus, the actor had asked her friend to share some memories from their teenage years.

Dipika Kakar Teenage Secrets revealed by her closest friend

In a video uploaded by the Sasural Simar Ka actor on her channel in December 2020, Dipika Kakar gave a tour of the place she visited and later proceeded to introduce her friend to her viewers. As soon as the introduction was completed, the two friends dived into old memories and remembered their adventures. The friend of the actor mentioned that Dipika and she met later on in life during their teen years and had several first-time experiences together. The two had shared that both of them went to the beauty parlour together for the first time. The actor’s friend had also poked fun at Dipika, remembering the time when she was terrified of visiting the salon for the first time and had to muster immense courage to enter the place. The two had revealed in the video that after the parlour routine was done, the two came out of the place looking completely red.

Further on, the friend had mentioned that Dipika Kakar learnt to ride a scooter with loads of trial and errors. She had said that Kakar initially didn’t know to ride a bike and thus she had taught her. Eventually, Dipika Kakar would learn to ride the scooter and credited her friend for it. However, the entire process had involved several accidents and hilarious moments as they had tried to learn the master the vehicle for the first time. They had even revealed that Dipika once almost dashed into a tree while learning and they had to scream at people to get off the road as she was learning. The two friends were seen laughing it off and remembered several such instances where they had amazing moments.

The friend of the actor had also revealed that Dipika Kakar could not sleep with the lights off. She had mentioned that the actor feared darkness and thus needed the lights to be on as she prepared to sleep. She had also added that Dipika Kakar was quite honest as a teenager and she loved that trait about her best friend. The friend had also mentioned that Dipika being a good looking woman used to get a lot of attention; however, her bold and straight-forward nature was enough to scare away many.