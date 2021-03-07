When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Fulfilled A 'forgotten Dream' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had shared a video of herself trying something that she had always wished to try before but had never had the courage or the time to before, back in April 2020. The task at hand was making rotis. In her caption, she wrote that it was a dream of hers for a long time which she was turning it into a reality after a long time. She said that after all this time she finally had the guts to knead doughs and make rotis, and that too a missi roti. She added that she passed the taste test as her husband finished them all off.

Divyanka's wish-fulfillment process

The video started by her saying that paneer and mushroom were cooked at home and it would not taste good with rice. She then said, ‘Maine kabhi life mein rotiya nahi baneya, like kabhi bhi nahi. Bachpan mein try kiya tha lekin unke nakshay theek nahi aaye toh maine chor diya. Lekin aaj soch rahi hoon missi roti bana loon.” (I have never made rotis in my life, like ever. I tried it in my childhood but it did not come out well so I never tried again after that. But today I want to try and make missi roti).

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya then asked her viewers what would happen to her husband who would have to eat the said rotis which she was trying her hands at. She joked that if she could not get them to be round then she would make the rotis “rectangle, square or even a triangle”, they could have a variety of shapes for dinner. She then had some doubts about taking on the endeavour but said, “Let's give it a try”.

She said that she and her husband liked all of their food gluten-free and thus that is what she would be using to make her meal. She then enumerated the ingredients she would be using to create the base that would later be kneaded together. Once she had everything put together, she had the mammoth task of kneading out the flour. She then asked herself, “Kya soch rahi thi main? Taste, taste. Hum taste ke liye sab karte hai. I have to do this with a pretty face.” (What was I thinking taking this on? Taste taste. We do anything for taste). She also said that while kneading flour might be easy for some people who had practice, it was difficult for someone like her.

She then described the rest of the process for her viewers. Her skills were put to the test when she gave her husband to try the finished product. Her husband first said that she could be a head cook in a restaurant but then followed it up by saying that he actually hated it. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram post then saw her crying very dramatically to which her husband asked her to stop acting. He said that he lauded her for the effort she had put in and that he loved every bit of it. She ended her video by saying that she felt her task ended in success.

