When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Opened Up On What Motivated Her To 'transform Herself'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has lately been in the news for her participation in the television reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is not just famous for her acting skills but also her unique sense of style which has clicked well with the audience in the past. The actor had previously gone through a major body transformation which left the people stunned at her dedication and perseverance. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had previously revealed in an interaction that she always wanted to go through such a transformation but it only happened when she had a specific target in mind.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on losing weight

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had previously spoken about losing weight and going through a major physical transformation before the beginning of her web series. In an interaction with GlitzVision USA in 2020, the actor mentioned that she always wanted to go through a physical transformation but wasn’t really happening for her, mainly because she didn’t push herself enough, for it. The actor mentioned that when the two projects, Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and The Voice came up, she got motivated. Since there was a specific target in front of her that she has to look a certain way for the role, she was able to push herself which also reflected in the results.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also shed some light on her cooking skills since her show, Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, has her portraying the role of a top chef. She said that she is not much of a cook and has not really cooked anything big for her husband, Vivek, either. She stated that she would like to learn baking and it has been on her list for quite some time. She has bought an oven and everything is ready, she just has to kick start the process and get at it.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also had a piece of advice as a person who has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time. She said that as an artist, one must focus on their work and rest everything will align eventually. No matter what the people say, one must keep working and build good karma as she believes, that is important.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI DAHIYA INSTAGRAM

