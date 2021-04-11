When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Told Fans All About The Meals She Ate In A Day

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya first appeared in a lead role in the TV serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, which played for almost 3 years, before she moved on to other projects. Divyanka Tripathi's shows include Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan and many guest appearances as her character from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress married her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek Dahiya, in 2016.

Divyanka Tripathi is a popular icon on Instagram as the actress enjoys a following of near 14 million on her handle. Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram often features the actress' husband, her upcoming projects and photos and reels which the actress loves getting creative with. In 2019, Divyanka Tripathi had appeared in a video interview with Pinkvilla for their "What I Eat in a Day" series. In the interview, the actress had spoken candidly about her diet, cheat meals, workouts and much more.

When Divyanka revealed what she ate in a day

In a 2019 interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi was asked many questions including "what do you eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner?" to which the actress had explained her meals, even showing some to fans. The actress had stated that she loved eating fruits for breakfast with some healthy pancakes, without oil. She had also mentioned how she prefered the pancakes with either some almond flour or quinoa flour. While speaking about her second meal, lunch, the actress had shown fans her tiffin box with a "healthy wrap" which the actress claimed was prepared by somebody for herself, since nobody at home had the time to cook. She had also mentioned how the wrap had cottage cheese, which she ate a lot of seeing as she was a vegetarian.

Divyanka had also shown fans another box in the interview, which contained vegetable cutlets (without oil). The actress had claimed it was her favourite food, expressing how it was also "very healthy". Divyanka had also shown fans a tiffin box full of cut up fruits which were apparently her breakfast for the day, explaining how she hadn't eaten yet and was hungry. Finally, she had also shown a box of cheese, which she explained was to "nibble on in between various shots" since she would always have to keep running around when on set. The actress had mentioned how her husband Vivek Dahiya, often got different kinds of cheese for her because she liked it so much.

