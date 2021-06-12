When Divyanka Tripathi Got A Kiss On Cheeks By Admirer & Fellow Actor Anjum Fakih; See Pic

Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih took to her social media to share the greatest fangirl moment of her life after not only meeting her 'inspiration' but also hugging her. It was a treat for the fans as well after seeing two of the top ladies of television serials coming together and admiring each other. Check out Anjum Fakih's Instagram post dedicated to her idol Divyanka Tripathi.

When Anjum Fakih planted a kiss on Divyanka Tripathi

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share multiple photos of her meeting with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi. In the pictures, Anjum can be seen planting a kiss on Divyanka's cheeks while hugging her. Calling her an 'inspiration', Anjum wrote in the caption, 'When you are her Fan and you get to kiss her too #myinspiration #divyankafan I wish all the happiness for you'. She signed off writing, 'love you Soo much... Xoxo'.

Netizens' reaction to Anjum Fakih's fangirl moment

It was evident from the comment section that the Kundali Bhagya actress's fans shared their enthusiasm with her as they spammed heart emojis. Many fans admired their bond while some fans called Anjum lucky for being able to meet her idol. Some fans complimented the actresses for looking pretty in the pictures commenting 'cute' and 'adorable'.

Pic Credit: Divyanka Tripathi IG

Anjum Fakih and Divyanka Tripathi on the work front

Popularly known for her role in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, the actress became a household name after appearing in Kundali Bhagya. She went on to appear in many television drama series such as Tere Sheher Mein, Time Machine, Devanshi, and most recently in Naagin 5. The actress was also seen in Oye Kunaal's music video called Ik Dafa To Mil in 2020.

Divyanka Tripathi made name for herself after portraying the role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Before her popular role, the actress appeared in several shows like Viraasat, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Kasamh Se, and Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan. She was also seen in reality shows like Box Cricket League 1, Nach Baliye 7, and her upcoming stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

