When Divyanka Tripathi Opened Up About Her First Audition Experience

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, with her portrayal of Dr Ishika Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, captivated the attention of the audience and soon became a household name. The show was one of the most popular shows during its time slot and gave the actress widespread popularity. In a throwback interview, Divyanka Tripathi had opened up about her experience during her first audition.

When Divyanka Tripathi opened up about her first audition

In an interview with India Forums, Divyanka Tripathi had opened up about the first-ever audition that she gave. The actress had revealed that her first-ever audition was for the reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. The actress had recalled her experience and had said that she had not planned to give the audition and had gone to the venue only to support her friend who wanted to give the audition. Divyanka had further explained that she had not prepared anything and did not even know how to act, she was given a script and had to read it. The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress had said that she was eventually selected for the show.

Divyanka Tripathi in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Divyanka Tripathi is all set to appear in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai International airport while leaving the country for the shoot. Divyanka has shared a series of photos with her co-stars from the show. Recently, she shared a picture with her fellow contestant Sana Makbul. The actress was seen wearing a pink and white assemble and wrote "We are Stressed...only spelt backwards!DessertS of the day". Some of Divyanka Tripathi's KKK 11's fellow contestants include Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Singh and many more. Check out the rest of Divyanka Tripathi's pictures from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 below.

A quick look at Divyanka Tripathi's TV shows

The actress' first lead role was in the series Banoo Main Teri Dulhann where she played the dual roles of Vidya, an orphan and illiterate girl, and Divya, a modern and literate girl. The actress received various accolades for her performance. She was next seen in the comedy serial Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. Divyanka also participated with her husband Vivek Dahiya in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and won the show.

