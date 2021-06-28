When Divyanka Tripathi Revealed Her 2nd Most Favourite Thing After Vivek Dahiya; Read

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular leading actresses in the television industry. The actress is best known for her role as Ishita Iyer in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. A few months back, Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram and shared her second favourite thing after her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi shared photos of herself with a coffee mug and expressed her love for the beverage. While sharing the photo the actress wrote that coffee was one of the few things she would like to have around if she were stranded on an Island. She also wrote that it was her second favourite thing after her husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka in her captions wrote "Coffee is amongst a few things I'd want to have around if I was stranded on an island. Coffee- My second most favourite thing after...you know who!"

Fans were all hearts for Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post and left heart emoticons in the comment section. While other fans called her beautiful.

Divyanka Tripathi's father's day post

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her father on Father's day. While sharing the photo she wrote that she was lucky to have him as her father. Divyanka's caption read "I know you love me more than anyone on the planet Earth papa. I am proud to be your shadow. I'm lucky I've got you as my father & your traits to follow! Thanks for making me what I am today."

Divyanka Tripathi wishes Aastha Gill on her birthday

Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram recently featured a post dedicated to singer Aastha Gill. The actress took to her Instagram to wish the singer, the duo will be seen in the reality tv show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Divyanka shared pictures of them from Capetown where they were shooting for the show and accompanied the post with the caption "Happy birthday meri jaan!

My Chill Gill @AasthaGill...be your wittiest and wisest self! Waiting for more hits from you this year! Lots of love."

