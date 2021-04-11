When Divyanka Tripathi Revealed What She Thought A Great Way To Start Her Day

Divyanka Tripathi, known as one the most sought-after ladies of Indian television, shot to fame for playing the dual roles of Vidya, an orphan and illiterate girl, and Divya, a modern and literate girl in the popular serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, in which she starred alongside Sharad Malhotra. In one of her past interviews, Divyanka Tripathi had revealed what she thought was a great way to start the day. Read on to know more-

When Divyanka Tripathi revealed what she thought was a great way to start a day

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi talked about the food she had in an entire day. When asked about what she had in the morning she revealed that she starts her day by drinking lots of water. She then said that she would drink green tea in the morning and after that, for a very long time she does not consume anything and she would not eat until 10-11 am. She said she starts her day with green juices because it is not high on sugar and so it was a great way to detox in the morning.

A sneak peek of Divyanka Tripathi's videos on Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the most followed television actors with 13.9 million users following her, keeps her fans entertained with several funny reels and also with glimpses of her work and personal life. One of her popular reels featured her husband Vivek Dahiya in which she acted to eat his face and captioned it "Eat anything you love today. No dieting". She has added many such reels with Dahiya in which they are seeing sharing romantic moments together and even dancing funnily. Check out some videos here-

A look at Divyanka Tripathi's shows

Divyanka Tripathi won several awards for her role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann including the Indian Television Academy award for Best Actress in Drama Category and the Indian Telly Award for Fresh New Face. She is also famous for her role of 'Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla' in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she starred opposite Karan Patel. She won several accolades for her role including Best Actress in a Lead Role and Best Onscreen couple with Patel at Indian Telly Awards, Best Actress of the Year at Asian Viewers Awards, and Best Actress in the Lead at Gold Awards. She also participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8, with her husband Vivek Dahiya, and won. Most recently, she was seen as the host of Crime Patrol Satark.

Promo Image Source: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram