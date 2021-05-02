When Divyanka Tripathi Revealed What Was A Strict No-no In Her Diet, Made Fun Revelation

Back in the date, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi had opened up about the secret behind her glowing skin and had also talked about the things she followed to maintain her fitness and diet schedules. Amid her interaction in 2019, she had gone on to reveal what was a strict 'No-No' in her diet. Divyanka had told Pinkvilla that when she was cheating on her diet, she avoided being around her husband, Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka's strict 'No-No' in her diet

She had jokingly added that it was a strict 'No No' as he would not let her cheat even on her cheat day. However, the actor had mentioned that he had changed a bit. Earlier, Vivek used to stop her from eating some foodstuff but now he made her eat good and unhealthy stuff too, at times, she had remarked. Speaking about the secret behind her glowing skin, the actor had further said that her mother and sister had very good skin and that she thought that she too got one because of them.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya made headlines after they had dropped an adorable video on International Women's Day. In the short clip, the former pretended to eat the latter's cheeks and made sounds while munching. Prachi Mishra Raghavendra, Akanksha Puri, Vaibhav Ghuge, Mirza Shireen, and many others had dropped laughing emojis. Earlier, they had posted yet another amusing video on the occasion of Valentine's Day and had also shared many glimpses of their Holi celebration with family.

On the work front, Divyanka was a part of the show Crime Patrol, whereas Vivek Dahiya made his digital debut with his role in the show, State of Siege: 26/11. She wrapped up shooting in March end and penned a note for her team. "This unit was love and hearts & all the good things! Looking forward to seeing you all soon again. Will miss you all for sure. Few episodes of mine in Crime Patrol are still left for telecast in the current series but otherwise, it's a wrap," she wrote. Last month, Vivek featured in a music album titled Aashiq Tera, alongside Sidhika Sharma, composed by Kaushik-Guddu, and penned by Kaushal Kishore. The song garnered much love from fans.