When Divyanka Tripathi Shared An Important Dietary Advice For Fans

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi had once revealed the kind of diet she followed and had shared a few tips for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The actress, popular for her portrayal of Dr Ishika Iyyer Bhalla in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, had shared these secrets and advice in a throwback interview with Pinkvilla.

Divyanka Tripathi's dietary advice

In the 2019 interview with the portal, Divyanka was asked about the types of diet she had done throughout the years. The actress had replied that she had not tried any diet yet, but she avoided carbs in her diet. She had revealed that she avoided eating excess carb as they were already present in other healthy things like vegetables. Divyanka had then gone to share some dietary advice and had mentioned that everyone should try to control their intake of carbohydrates. If they wanted to consume carbs, the best time to consume them was during lunchtime. The actress had further added that everyone should avoid eating fruits at night as fruits had a lot of sugar in them.

Divyanka Tripathi bids farewell to husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram recently featured a heartfelt post for her husband Vivek Dahiya as she bid him farewell. The actress shared unseen photos of the couple and wrote an emotional note for him. The actress will soon be seen in the reality Tv show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and had to leave the country for the shoot of the show. In her note, Divyanka wrote that she was going to fulfil her aspiration but she will miss her husband.

Vivek Dahiya also posted a heartfelt note and boosted his wife Divyanka Tripathi's morale through his Instagram post. He shared a picture of them together and in a lengthy note, he wrote, "Took us a lot of consideration for KKK owing to the current scenario. But then we went with the notion-the show must go on! Ever since I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you’re around), where every tiny thing would remind me of you.

I’m super kicked about this adventurous journey of yours, been watching past episodes videos and have a strong feeling you’re going to ace it my NCC girl. You jumped off the plane smilingly, you’ll sail through this because you have it in you. I know this for sure because I still remember you often chose to do your own stunts in YHM denying the need for a body double.

Live it up my lady, you’re made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I’m going to sleep on your side of the bed".

