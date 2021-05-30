When Divyanka Tripathi Shared What She Would Be Doing Had She Not Met Vivek

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The duo first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot in 2016. Back in 2020, the duo had appeared on a talk show together and had answered a few questions about their relationship. Divyanka Tripathi had revealed what she would be doing if she had not met her husband Vivek Dahiya.

When Divyanka Tripathi opened up about her plans before meeting husband Vivek

In an interview with Shemaroo, when the interviewer had asked the couple what they would be doing had they not met each other, the actress had quipped that she would have adopted a child. Vivek Dahiya had been surprised by her response and had said that he thought she would be in a relationship with someone else if not him. To which the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had replied that she did not see potential in anybody but him. Divyanka had further added that before meeting her husband Vivek, she wasn't interested in dating anyone and she thought she would rather be a mother and adopt a kid who needed love and support.

Vivek Dahiya pens down an emotional note for Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi will soon be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress had to leave India to shoot for the show. On May 7, 2021, Vivek Dahiya had shared a lengthy note on his Instagram dedicated to his wife Divyanka and boosted her morale as she left to participate in the show. In his post, the actor had written that he missed his wife but was equally excited to see her on the show. A part of Vivek's note read, "Took us a lot of consideration for KKK owing to the current scenario. But then we went with the notion-the show must go on! Ever since I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you’re around), where every tiny thing would remind me of you. I’m super kicked about this adventurous journey of yours, been watching past episodes videos and have a strong feeling you’re going to ace it my NCC girl."

A quick look at Divyanka Tripathi's TV shows

Divyanka gained widespread popularity for playing Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 with her husband Vivek Dahiya and won the show. Some of Divyanka Tripathi's TV shows include Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Ramayan.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.