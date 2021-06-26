When Ekta Kapoor Spoke About Being Single Parent: 'A Hundred Things Were Said'

Back in 2020, Ekta Kapoor had opened up about becoming a single parent after her brother became one too. She is a doting mother to Ravie. On his first birthday in the same year, she revealed the face of her son to the world. She had organised a birthday bash for the little one as well. It was her brother Tusshar’s journey of parenthood that helped her realise that she too was ready to experience motherhood.

When Ekta spoke about storing her eggs at 36

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Ekta had said that she had decided to store her eggs at the age of 36. She had said that she had a calling for a long time and that she didn’t know if she would get married or not. She had called herself a 'nonconformist' and had spoken about how her brother's decision of single parenting helped her parents grow. After hearing his news, her parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor were gobsmacked, she had remarked.

Ekta had mentioned that when she had decided to be a single mother, a lot of comments had popped up. She had said that she has been nonchalant about things and that she thinks people live in a world where acceptance and inclusiveness is the only thing missing. She had emphasised how a hundred things were said but they wanted to be the people who lived their lives without hurting anyone else and by doing it their way so that other people don't think twice before they live their lives.

Ekta had welcomed Ravie through surrogacy on January 27. Several celebs like Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava, Riddhima Pandita, Mrunal Thakur, Anita Hassanandani, Vikas Gupta, Erica Fernandes, Krystle D’souza, among others had attended the little one's first birthday event.

Ekta keeps sharing glimpses of her son's whereabouts on social media. She recently shared a series of pics and joked about how her little one was interested in other girls. She wrote, "Interest in mum vs interest in other girls !!! #motherslife( swipe to see ..ps bottle in hand is a water-filled bottle)." Iris Bhaskar Maity, Sagarika Ghatge Khan, Rahul Dev, Karishma Tanna, Paridhi Sharma, Sonali Bendre, among others dropped endearing comments. Krystle D'souza wrote, "My forever hero, cue music tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam,” whereas Karan Patel wrote, "Already a heart stealer."

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.