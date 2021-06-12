When Erica Fernandes Channeled Her Inner Dancing Star To Entertain Fans

Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her role in shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagi Kayy. She played the modern Indian woman in most of her shows who is often caught between family and career. Her portrayal in these serials has gained her a massive fan following on social media. Erica Fernandes keeps her followers engaged by posting content regularly and her content sees her doing a plethora of things. She has been seen sharing makeup tutorials and even busting a move for her fans. Have a look at all the times she channelled her inner dancer for social media.

Erica Fernandes' videos where she is seen dancing

Posted in July 2020, Erica Fernandes’ Instagram saw her dancing to Asha Bhosle’s Yeh Mera Dil. The actor is wearing a green suit with the dupatta hanging on one side. Her dance steps match the upbeat music of the song and she seems to be enjoying herself while dancing in front of the camera. She performed this number to commemorate the ending of Homedancers. The video received over one million views on Instagram.

This is one of Erica Fernandes’ videos where she is seen dancing with her family members. They all are grooving to the classic Macarena. The three who are dancing in the video are perfectly coordinated and look as though they have done this dance together many times. All are dressed very casually making it seem as though the music just came on and they decided to dance. Erica Fernandes even said that this was how her Saturday mornings looked at home.

Posted on April 20, 2021, this reel sees Erica Fernandes cashing in one of the most fashionable trends on Instagram. The video has a lot of effects to match the beat of the music and Erica is seen dancing with her sister-in-law both of whom are showing off coordinated moves. She captioned the video saying, “My first reel dance challenge”.

The next among Erica Fernandes’ videos sees her dancing with her sister-in-law once again. This time they are again taking part in an Instagram dance challenge. Erica Fernandes said that it took them a couple of tries to be able to get the moves down perfectly in the video. The video received more than 3 million views.

Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram

