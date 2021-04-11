When Erica Fernandes Opened Up About Challenges In South Film Industry Due To Her Weight

Erica Fernandes had entered the industry as a model but she became a household name ever since her successful television debut with Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh in 2016. Her onscreen chemistry with Sheikh was lauded and they went on the win Best Onscreen Jodi award at Lion Gold Awards. She is also famous for her role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover. Many people do not know that Erica Fernandes has also appeared in a handful of South Indian movies and has been part of various films in different languages which include Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In one of her interviews, she had talked about the challenges she faced in the South Indian film industry because of her weight.

When Erica Fernandes opened up about her challenges in the South Indian film industry

Erica Fernandes told Telly Chakkar that her weight was a major concern while working in the South Indian film industry. She said in the south, female actors were plump and she was not. She added there was no concept of size zero. She revealed her body structure was not like their female actors and it became quite challenging for her sometimes.

A look at Erica Fernandes' South movies

Erica Fernades was selected to play the lead role in bilingual Virattu/Dega which feature director Kumar's son Sujiv who was a newcomer. While she was busy with the shoot of her other films, director Sasi offered her the role of a software engineer in the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu alongside Bharat. Due to delay in the release of her other films, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu became her debut movie in South Indian Cinema. She made her Kannada debut with the film Ninnindale alongside Puneeth Rajkumar in 2014 and she earned a nomination for Best Debut Actress (Kannada) at South Indian International Movie Awards.

Erica made her Telugu film debut in 2014 with the romantic drama Galipatam alongside Aadi and Kristina Akheeva and in the same year Virattu also eventually released. In October 2017, her action thriller film Vizhithiru released where she featured alongside Krishna, Venkat Prabhu, and Sara Arjun. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Babloo Happy Hai alongside Sumit Suri, Sahil Anand, Anu Choudhury, and others.

Promo Image Source: Erica Fernandes' Instagram