When Erica Fernandes Shared Hacks On How To Store Christmas Tree; Watch Video

Erica Fernandes had shared a video tutorial after the end of the Christmas season, on January 4, 2021, to show her followers the best way to store away the Christmas tree. She had said that she understood that storing the Christmas tree was often a task so she was sharing the way she stored hers to help others. She revealed that her way of storing the tree helped her in saving space and also in preserving her tree until the next year. She captioned her video saying, “Wrapping up your Christmas tree 🎄. How to safely store your Christmas tree and wrap it up in a compact way in order to save space.”

Also read: Erica Fernandes Goes Traditional In White Saree At Brother's Roce Ceremony, Shares Glimpse

Erica Fernandes on how to store your Christmas tree

Erica Fernandes’ video begins with a still of her in a black dress standing next to her decorated Christmas tree. The video then cuts to the actor working on wrapping her tree and sharing tips with her followers. One of the first things she says in the video in that wrapping up the tree after the season was over had become quite the task. She adds that while putting up the tree didn’t feel like too much work, storing it away after the season culminated was a hard job.

Also read: Erica Fernandes Shows What Goes Into Getting Perfect Pic With BTS Video; Watch

Fernandes says that her tree was 8 feet tall and storing it took up a lot of space so she tried to make it as compact as possible. The way she does things, she says, is by sectioning the tree off. She say, "I take zip ties and tie the tree up branch by branch until it is all in a cluster. I then take a bigger zip tie and tie all of the smaller branches together. I then use a cling wrap to hold it in place and store it so it does not get spoiled. After I cling wrap it, I put in a lot of cello-tape to ensure that it stays in place, occupies less space and remains safe.” The clip ends with her hugging her wrapped-up tree and smiling into the camera.

Also read: After Hindi, Erica Fernandes To Make Kannada TV Debut With 'Jothey Jotheyalli'

For the video on Erica Fernandes’ Instagram, the actor has chosen to dress in a casual way. She is wearing a simple white tee with high-waisted checkered pink pants. She has no makeup on and her hair is left free to fall down her back. The actor is barefoot in the video. Mellow Christmas-themed music plays as a background score.

Also read: Erica Fernandes Ditches Traditional Outfits And Gowns For Stylish Tuxedo; View Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.