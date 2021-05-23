When Erica Fernandes Shared Her 'Desi' Version Of How To Make Homemade Chicken Chilli

Apart from interacting with fans via various social media platform, including Instagram, Indian TV actor Erica Fernandes also has a YouTube channel. Interestingly, the feed of her channel covers a wide range of topics; from fashion to makeup. Among many others, she has also made a special segment for food, where she shares her recipes with her 1.48M subscribers. In one such video of her, under the "HungEri" segment, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor had given a sneak peek into her recipe of how to make homemade chicken chilli. Here's a step-by-step guide of Erica Fernandes' recipe; scroll down to read.

How to make chicken chilli in Erica Fernandes' style:

As the video starts, it shows cubbed boneless chicken in a bowl. Then, she adds two teaspoons of ginger-garlic paste. She then adds two teaspoons of dark soya sauce and black pepper sauce. The actor also mentions that black pepper sauce is an optional ingredient. She further instructs to add 2 or 3 spoon of corn starch. The actor also adds that Maida or all-purpose flour can be used instead of corn starch. Her description read, the quantity of corn starch depends on an individual's taste. She then mixes the mixture well. Later, in a heated pan, she puts four teaspoons of olive oil and fries the mixture. After sauteing it for a while, she keeps it aside to cool it down. Later, she adds a small amount of oil and sautes ginger-garlic paste along with finely chopped garlic and green chillies. She then adds diced onion and capsicum into the pan. After roasting the vegetables for a while, she then adds the fried chicken and mixes it well. In the next step, she puts two teaspoons (quantity can vary depending on spice level) of schezwan chutney. For gravy, the actor adds 1 cup of water and mixes it well before adding a teaspoon of soya sauce. To make gravy, she adds two teaspoons of corn starch to the mixture. In the end, she stirs the mixture well for few minutes until it starts to bubble.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ERICA FERNANDES YOUTUBE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.