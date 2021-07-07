When 'Friends' Monkey Trainer Called Out David Schwimmer For 'getting Bitter About Marcel'

Friends, one of the most iconic shows of all time featured a couple of episodes that became a huge success due to a special animal character. Many episodes depicted Marcel, the monkey alongside David Schwimmer who was handled and trained by Mike Morris. The trainer recently interacted with The Sun and revealed how he had a bone to pick with Schwimmer.

Marcel’s trainer on David Schwimmer “I think he had a little trouble with the monkey”

Friends Monkey trainer, Mike Morris opened up about his time while he was on the sets of the show and talked about the relationship between the monkey, Marcel and David Schwimmer. He stated how he worked in about five episodes and recalled how David Schwimmer was pretty good with the monkeys in the first couple of episodes. Mike then continued by stating, “After that, he seemed to get a little bitter about them being there." Stating further about their relationship, he also shared his opinion on how Schwimmer had a ‘little trouble with the monkey’.

Recalling the first couple of episodes, he mentioned, “he was pretty friendly with the monkey, and after that, the monkey was getting a lot of laughs."

Opening about the trouble they had to go through while training the monkey, he stated, “We had to rehearse with the monkey by herself and then David would come in and things wouldn't be the same, so it made it harder," Mike Morris further added how it got to a point where he resented the monkey being there.

Friends Monkey Trainer even recalled the time when David talked about the monkey on the recently released Friends Reunion. He revealed how the other capuchin who played Marcel was called Monkey who passed away recently from cancer and added how he found it despicable to see Schwimmer talking ill of the dead when he commented ill of it in the reunion.

David Schwimmer spoke about his issues with Marcel on Friends Reunion and stated, “The monkey — obviously, it was trained and it had to hit its mark and do its thing right at the perfect time— but what inevitably began to happen was we would all have choreographed bits kind of timed out, and it would get messed up because the monkey didn't do its job right. So, we'd have to reset, we'd have to go again because the monkey didn't get it right."

