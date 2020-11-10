When Ganesh Hegde Quashed Reports Of Him Throwing Tantrums On 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Sets

Back in 2016, there were several reports that mentioned that choreographer-director Farah Khan Kunder would replace choreographer-singer Ganesh Hegde as a judge on the ninth season of the show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. There were rumours that the replacement was taking place because Ganesh was throwing tantrums on the sets. However, at an event, Hegde quashed all those reports and responded to the same.

When Ganesh quashed reports of him throwing tantrums

As per a report by Pinkvilla, he said that it was his second year on the show and if he threw tantrums on the sets, he wouldn't have been approached for the second time. Ganesh was asked whether he felt insecure or sad about the rumours of him getting replaced, to which, he said that he didn't feel any insecurity and that he found the reports funny. Hegde remarked that there was irresponsible journalism that took place without even knowing the format of the show.

Ganesh mentioned that when people got to know such things, they should have called and asked him if it was true or no. Adding to this, he continued that it seemed like a one-sided conspiracy by someone and that he felt bad thinking who would harm him as he had not harmed anyone. It was a big responsibility for the channel and the show and there were several twists and turns in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa which would run for about six months, added Ganesh Hegde.

The choreographer also gave away some details about the format of the show. He mentioned that initially, it used to run for only three months but for the 9th season, it would run for six months. Speaking about the replacement, Ganesh mentioned that Farah and he both are entirely different personalities and that his character is totally different from hers. He also opined that no one replaces anyone in this industry and that people have to be careful before writing.

Ganesh's Instagram gives a peek into his several ventures. He has choreographed several songs in his career and also sung many of them. Ganesh Hegde's music album titled Mai Deewana was very well-received by fans.

