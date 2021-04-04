When Hina Khan Opened Up About Her First Encounter With Makeup

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan got candid about some of her firsts in an interview. The actor was asked about her first love, first job, first celebrity encounter and more. One of the firsts that Hina decided to reveal was her experience with makeup and how she began falling in love with it.

When Hina Khan fell in love with makeup

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she narrated the story of the first time she got interested in applying makeup. In her college days, Hina Khan only wore a simple kajal on her eyes. She said that she would always find boys being more attracted to her than other girls in the college. This made her realise she was prettier than other girls. She reminisced on how she would bask in all the attention.

To gain more attention, Hina started gradually applying more makeup. Her strategy worked and without realising it initially, she fell in love with makeup. She added that it made the other girls jealous and the boys were attracted to her, which made her happy.

She also revealed a story about her first ever crush. She told the story of the time she was in school and knew a boy who used to travel on a different bus. She recalled waiting in two separate queues and staring at the boy from afar. Eventually, when she couldn't find the boy in the adjacent queue any more, she asked around about him and realised that he had transferred to another school. She described it as her "unfinished love".

When asked about the first time she felt like a star, Hina admitted that she only wanted to be an ordinary person. She did not want the attention or to "feel like a star".

Hina Khan was last seen in Zee5's Unlock. The series is about a girl named Suhani who is deeply obsessed with a boy, Amar. When he starts showing interest in another girl, Suhani downloads a haunted app that would help her gain the attention and love that she desires from Amar. The catch for downloading this app is that she would have to complete three dangerous tasks to get her wish fulfilled.

(Promo Image Source: Hina Khan Instagram)