When Hina Khan Revealed The Backstory Behind Her Selfies With Priyanka Chopra

Back in 2019, Hina Khan had surprised fans with her scintillating debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor, decked up in a steely grey gown, had shared glimpses of her experience and pics from the same, and they had gone viral in no time. However, it was her selfies with Priyanka Chopra Jonas that had taken the internet by storm. Khan had bumped into The White Tiger star at the event and posted the photos on social media with a lengthy note. She had gone on to reveal the back story behind her pics and talked about how PeeCee's "inclusiveness" surpassed her ability of comprehension.

When Hina revealed the back story behind her pics with Priyanka

Hina had remarked that she got an unexpected invitation from a world star and she prepared herself to finally make it only after she gained consciousness. She had added that she was still an outsider but only until Priyanka arrived. Khan had written, "You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything."

The Unlocked actor had continued that Chopra had mentioned her debut film and praised her for her hard work and also appreciated her for the risks she had taken in her choices. She had penned that Priyanka Chopra's inclusiveness surpassed her ability of comprehension and that the latter's "deliberate attempt to lift up people" around her, not for their backgrounds but their talent was one of a kind. She had then gone on to call The Sky Is Pink actor a "walking inspiration". Hina had written, "When a human being is a personification of an idea of self-belief, Grace, humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you, Priyanka Chopra."

She had then said that PeeCee was the "best version of her dream self, which she wants in the future" and added that thousands of others like her do too. "This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together; you are a sweetheart Nick Jonas," concluded Hina as she had then gone on to call herself an outsider; talked about her meet-greet with PeeCee, and penned her journey from television to Cannes.

Hina Khan on her TV journey

Hina wrote, "Yes, I have taken risks and I am still taking them, where I almost have everything in my television career ..position, power, money everything. But someone has to start somewhere I believe. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove to the world that television actors have it all. Give us the opportunity our fair share and we will kill it. Not easy at all I know. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude, and Professionalism. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together. Heartfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me. WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums."

