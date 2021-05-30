When Hina Khan Revealed The Most Expensive Outfit She Ever Wore

Television actress Hina Khan, popular for her performance as Akshara in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is followed by many for her fashion choices. In 2019, the actress had made heads turn when she had made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes film festival. In an interview last year, Hina Khan had revealed the most expensive outfit she had ever worn.

Hina Khan's most expensive outfit

In an interview with Koimoi, when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was asked about the most expensive outfit she had worn, the actress replied by saying that there were many outfits she had worn by various designers but she did not really remember their price. The actress had added that her stylist kept a track of all those details. Hina Khan had further revealed that the most expensive dress that she had bought from her first salary was for Rs 30,000 and that it was really close to her heart.

A peek into Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan consoles her mother

Hina Khan's father recently passed away a few days ago and the actress confirmed the news through her social media. Hina Khan's Instagram recently featured a post in which she could be seen comforting and consoling her mother. In the photos, Hina was seen caressing her mother's face and wiping her tears. In her caption, she wrote that she was not a therapist but she will try her best to console her mother and wipe her tears. Hina wrote " MAA Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish..Teri Hifazat Mera Haq..I am no Therapist maa.. But I promise, I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN.. ALWAYS.."

A quick look at Hina Khan's career

Hina made her debut through the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania and soon became a household name. She was a part of the show for 8 years before she quit to work on other projects. She was later seen in various reality TV shows which boosted her popularity. She was next seen in Ekta Kapoor's remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the main antagonist Komolika Chaubey. Hina made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's crime thriller movie Hacked.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

