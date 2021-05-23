When Hina Khan Revealed The One Thing She Regrets Not Buying!

Over the years, Hina Khan has become one of the most acclaimed stars of the Hindi television industry, with a huge fan base. Especially after her appearance as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss, Hina Khan gained a lot more followers. Last year, she also starred in a feature film, titled Hacked. She attended several interviews for the promotion of the film, one of which was with Koimoi. In her interview, she revealed some of her most prized and expensive possessions, and also a thing which she regrets not buying. Read on to know more about it.

In her interview with Koimoi, she is asked several questions regarding her lifestyle. She revealed which is the most expensive bag that she owns, which is the most expensive gadget she owns, and more.

When she was asked which was the accessory that she regrets not buying, she shared that one time when she was in Cape Town, she came across a shop where a beautiful set of rings were on the display. She said that they were rose gold in colour and she found them very attractive. However, Hina Khan did not buy the rings, which she said she ‘really, really, regrets.’

Among the other questions that she was asked, a lot of them were about her fashion accessories and possessions. Her fans were really eager to know her answers to these questions because, besides her serials, they have been a fan of Hina Khan's Instagram posts as well, where she often posts pictures flaunting some of the most vibrant outfits.

Work Front

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the feature films Hacked, and the ZEE5 film Unlock, both of which were released in 2020. She had also starred in Hungama Play’s web series, Damaged 2, which also came out in 2020.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay are two of the most popular of Hina Khan's TV shows, for which she has earned a huge fanbase. She had also starred in the TV show Naagin 5, in 2020. Recently, she starred in a music video of a single track, Patthar Wargi, alongside Tanmay Singh.

Image: Hina Khan's Instagram

