When Hina Khan Revealed What She'd Like To Do Vs What She Actually Does On Her Day Off!

Indian television actress, Hina Khan, is best known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress has appeared in other tv shows as well as popular reality tv shows, where she has gained national recognition. Over the course of her career, Khan has also appeared in a number of interviews where she has spoken candidly about her life, impressing fans.

One such interaction for the actress, was back in October 2019 when she appeared on the India Forums official Youtube channel. The actress appeared to "unveil fun secrets" about herself in a round of "fire up" where she answered questions about the scariest thing she'd ever done, what pet she'd want, and more. Read on further to know more -

What Hina Khan wants to do on her day off

When asked about the one thing she'd like to do on her day off, Hina Khan, talked about how she would love to go to the spa. The actress revealed that she would love to have a spa-day, "everyday". However, she then mentioned how she would do it if she had the time, which she didn't. Khan then explained that because she didn't have the time, she would often end up staying in bed all day on her day off.

More from Hina Khan's interview

In the interview from 2019, Hina Khan answered several questions about herself. When asked which two celebrities she would choose to get stuck in an elevator with, the actress decided to go with three celebrities instead. Khan chose Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor saying she'd like to be stuck with the rarely seen-together trio, because she could talk to them about "eyeliners" and "hairstyles" which she would enjoy.

When asked about the one celebrity whose "Instagram game" she loved, Khan first named actress, Deepika Padukone. She then went on to also name Priyanka Chopra, talking about how she loved Chopra's candid photos on her Instagram handle. She also revealed that she met Chopra once and talked to her for a long time, explaining how the latter was a "free spirit" and very relatable.

Image - Hina Khan's Instagram

