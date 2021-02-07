When Hina Khan Revealed Who Gives Her An Extra Push To Stay Fit And Workout More

Hina Khan often motivates fans by treating them with glimpses of her fitness and workout regime. Talking about it to Pinkvilla, in an older interview, the actor revealed who gives her an extra push to stay fit and workout more. Hina Khan shared that everyone out there who appreciates her well-maintained body gives her confidence to give it an extra push to stay fit. Read ahead for more details.

Hina Khan on fitness & workout regime

During the interview, Hina Khan shared that people who praise her well-balanced body, her style or her sense of fashion, kind of motivates her. She also added that she enjoys presenting herself to her fans and followers. Talking further about her fitness secret, Hina Khan also revealed that she is never on a diet.

The actor said she follows a regime. Hina added that she is not a diet person and so she cannot follow a particular diet. She also added that she has to eat whatever she eats and whenever she feels. Hina Khan further said that she doesn't understand the concept of diet.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was recently honoured with 'Times Power Woman Award'. This was Hina's first accolade of 2021. This award was presented to the star by dancer and choreographer, Terence Lewis. A few days back, Hina Khan shared her pictures from the award night. The actor stunned in a brown shimmery suit piece. She wore a formal bralette, layered with similar design coat.

She also went for formal pants to go with her outfit. For glam, Hina Khan was styled in a loud makeup look. She also thanked everyone for the award. She said, "All you women out thr, Keep the power of your spirits alive.. and ride the waves of your instincts.. that’s what I do". She further added, "I want all of you to become your version of a Powerful Woman". Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post receiving the 'Times Power Woman Award'.

