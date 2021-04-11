When Hina Khan Revealed Why She Developed A Liking Towards Applying Makeup

Hina Khan became a household name for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is known for giving candid responses during media interactions and also share many personal, fun moments on her social media. In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan had once revealed that she started putting on makeup as she liked the attention she was getting from the boys in her college.

When Hina Khan revealed why she started liking makeup

The actress had also revealed in her interview that during her days in colleges, she would simply wear kajal on her eyes. The actress had said that she noticed how boys would always find themselves being more attracted to her than other girls in the college. This made her acknowledge the fact that she was prettier than other girls. She had shared how she would like all the attention. The actress had further confessed that since then, she started liking makeup and applied often to gain more attention and make other girls jealous.

Hina Khan vacations in the Maldives

Television star Hina Khan was recently spotted vacationing in the Maldives. The actress shared a series of photos from her Maldives vacation. She shared a picture wearing a colourful yellow, green and white dress along with a hat. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous and finished off her look with a large pair of sunglasses and some gold chains. She wrote, "She was made of sunlight" as she shared the pictures. The actress also shared pictures of herself in a pink polka-dotted bikini. Here are some more of Hina Khan's photos from her Maldives trip.

A quick look at Hina Khan's shows

Hina Khan became a household name as she played the role of Akshara in the soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina was a part of the show for over 8 years before she quit in 2016. The actress then gained further popularity by participating in various reality TV shows. She was also seen as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's reboot of her hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay with the same name. Hina was the main antagonist of the show. The actress was also seen in the hit TV show Naagin in its 5th season.

