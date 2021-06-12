When Hina Khan Spoke About The Major Difference Between OTT And Television; Read

Actor Hina Khan is one of the very few actors in India who has tried multiple entertainment platforms including television and OTT. In an interaction with India Forums, the actor had previously spoken about the one major difference between television and OTT and how the actors have to change according to the medium. She stated that the television audience demands more drama, but it is different when it comes to the streaming platform. Hina Khan also shed some light on the most eventful day of her life and why it is special to her.

Hina Khan talks about OTT and television audience

Actor Hina Khan is a much-loved celebrity, not just for her acting skills, but also for her upfront and bold personality. In an interaction with India Forums in the year 2019, the actor had spoken about one major difference between working on television and an OTT-specific web series. She said that the television audience is very different from the OTT audience and hence the efforts that go into it are also unique. Hina Khan indicated that OTT pieces and films usually portray more real content when compared to television. She believes that the television audience actually demands melodrama and hence that is the direction in which TV actors work. She also specified that TV actors can actually do a good job in films as well, they just have to switch their methods according to the need of the platform.

Speaking about the most eventful and happening day of her life, Hina Khan said that Cannes 2019 was something very memorable for her. She recalled how she took three hours to get dressed for the red carpet and how the whole walk went for her. The actor also added that the reactions and responses were also a part of her Cannes experience.

Hina Khan rose to fame through the television serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and went on to star in a variety of popular shows in the subsequent years. She also participated in the television reality show, Bigg Boss and her debut film, Hacked, released in the year 2020.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.