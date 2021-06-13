When Hina Khan Spoke About The Most Eventful Day Of Her Life

Hina Khan has a candid personality and fans often admire and appreciate her honesty in her interviews. Back in 2019, Hina Khan sat down with India Forums for a round of fun rapid-fire questions. She was asked to unveil some of the fun secrets of her life and divulge information that many people did not know about. She had spoken about her go-to party outfit, the scariest experience of her life and many more such things. One more secret she had divulged was the day she considered the most eventful day of her life.

When Hina Khan revealed some secrets

When Hina Khan was asked which day was the most eventful day of her life, she had an answer ready quickly and had said Cannes without any hesitation. She had revealed that the whole day and experience was something that was very special to her and she held it close to her heart. She had said that everything about the day at Cannes was memorable - from taking hours to get ready to the long car ride to the location and the event itself was fabulous as well. What she held close to her heart were the reviews that kept pouring in post the event and the love she received. After speaking about Cannes, she had also remembered another day that could be categorised as an eventful day and had mentioned the India Day parade in New York. She had said the day was ‘fab’, and super memorable.

In the same interview, Hina Khan was asked which celebrity’s Instagram profile she loved and her first and prompt answer was Deepika Padukone. She had said she loved the pictures that the Padmavat actor shared. Hina Khan had also spoken about Priyanka Chopra. She had said that she loved the candid pictures that Priyanka Chopra had shared. She had revealed that she had spent time with Priyanka Chopra so she could understand her thought process. She had felt a connection to the actor and had shared what she loved the most about her was her devil-may-care attitude which she could not help but admire.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

