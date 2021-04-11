When Hina Khan Talked About The First Time She Fell In Love & Her "incomplete" Love Story

Indian actor Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces in the television industry in the past decade. She is best known for the role of 'Akshara Singhania' in one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In one of her candid interviews from the past, Khan once opened about the first time she fell in love. Read more about Hina Khan's trivia.

When Hina Khan talked about the first time she fell in love

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan talked about her "firsts" like first celebrity encounter, first salary, first photoshoot, and such questions. When asked about the first time she fell in love she recalled there was a guy in her school and they both used to commute in different school buses. She said they used to stand in their respective lines while waiting for the bus and she used to just look at him. She said one day she could not find him in the line and she asked around if they knew where he was. She found out the fellow had left the school and she regretted and thought to herself that her first love story remained incomplete.

A sneak peek of Hina Khan's videos on Instagram

Hina Khan recently added a reel of her on Instagram in which she was seen enjoying the sunset from her balcony. The reel played track Sunset by Grayson Gibson and Khan was seen in a purple sweatshirt while giving a serene smile throughout the video. Hina Khan had soared temperature among her fans when she jumped the bandwagon of 'Silhouette Challenge'. While dancing to 'Put Your Hands on My Shoulder' with sexy moves, she sported a blue denim jacket over a white shirt and shorts and after the red filter turned on, Khan flaunted her curves in a bra and shorts.

A look at Hina Khan's shows and other works

After her successful debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai(YRKKH), she quit the show after 8 years to pursue other projects. In September 2017, she entered the Big Boss 11 house as a celebrity contestant and became a finalist, emerging as the first runner-up. Apart from YRKKH, she is also famous for her role as 'Komolika' in Ekta Kapoor's television drama series KasautiI Zindagi Kay. Khan, who appeared for the cameo role of 'Nageshwari' in the 4th season of Naagin, will appear in a lead role in the upcoming season. In 2020, she made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's psycho-thriller film Hacked and she starred in the lead roles along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.