When Is 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 11 Starting? Check Details Of This Reality Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi is heading to the small screen once again. The reality TV show will soon begin shooting for the 11th season. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is set to be a star-studded affair and many celebrities have been approached for the same. So, when is Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 starting?

When is Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 starting?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. The show will soon begin with its 11th season. Khatron Ke Khiladi is the Indian version of the hit reality show, Fear Factor. In Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, TV actor Nia Sharma took home the trophy. Hence, now that it has been nearly a year fans of the hit reality show are eagerly waiting for a new season of the show. Thankfully, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 has been confirmed and the show’s crew will begin shooting for the show very soon.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 starting date is yet to be confirmed since the show’s crew has not begun shooting for the reality show yet. According to Filmibeat’s report, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 will fly down to Cape Town and began filming on May 6, 2021. But considering the ongoing situation that the country is battling due to the pandemic, this shooting schedule might be postponed.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 release date

As mentioned earlier, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is yet to go on floors. Hence, the show’s release date has not been revealed yet. Moreover, if the ongoing pandemic slips in intensity and international travel restrictions are eased, one can expect the season in 2021. Even though there is uncertainty around Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 release date, Pinkvilla’s report has confirmed that director Rohit Shetty is returning as the show’s host.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 contestants (2021)

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 as mentioned earlier is set to be a star-studded affair. According to a report by SportboyE, many popular faces from across the Hindi industry will be part of the show. TV actors like Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal, Sana Sayyad, and Vishal Aditya Singh will be part of the show. Moreover, Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani, singer Rahul Vaidya, model Abhinav Shukla, Roadies fame Varun Sood, and many other stars will also be participating in the show.

Image Credit: Rohit Shetty Instagram